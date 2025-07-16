Main headlines for the Wednesday CDN

Here's your preview of Wednesday's paper

- Knabe named new assistant superintendent

- Rodeo royalty candidates announced by Round-Up Club

- Cruz Brothers to take stage

- Recent graduate looking to get to work after high school

- Thunder agree to Williams’ extension

- Notice of death and services for Vicki Irene Martin, Denny Dewayne Harder, Dean Watson

- Full obituary for Felix Tobar Rios

- INSERTS: Atwoods, Homeland

- Local, state, national news, sports and more

Read the Clinton Daily News in print or online at www.clintondailynews.com