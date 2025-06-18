Main headlines for the Wednesday CDN

Wednesday, June 18, 2025
Here's your preview of Wednesday's paper
- Welcome softball fans! P. 8-11
- Abatement, condemnation facts given
- No Thursday paper
- Veterans’ stories needed
- Incendio next on docket for Levitt free concert series
- Trio faces forgery charges
- Clinton hosts third straight state softball tournament
- Overall fishing reported to be mixed
- Notice of death and services for Judith G. Woerz, Lola Jean Koch
- INSERTS: Atwoods, Homeland
- Local, state, national, world news, sports and more
Read the Clinton Daily News in print or online at www.clintondailynews.com