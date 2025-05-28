Main headlines for the Wednesday CDN

Here's your preview of Wednesday's paper

- County hears about opioid grant progress

- Transition coming soon for sixth-grade students

- Red Dirt Rangers up next for concert

- Crossfit legend to teach class at Resolute Gym

- Full obituary for Jerry Ray Fair Sr., Viola Rose Creswell, Amos Malcom Beaver III

- Notice of death and services for Phyllis Elaine Ross, Ercel Odene Jones

- INSERT: Homeland

- Local, state, national, world news, sports and more

Read the Clinton Daily News in print or online at www.clintondailynews.com