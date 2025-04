Here's your preview of Wednesday's paper

- New update in hospital lawsuit claim

- Food trucks aid community

- CPS preps for possible cuts

- CBA takes win at SWIM

- Clinton track finishes second in Elgin meet

- Clinton boys’ golf team competes in conference tourney

- Full obituary for Monica Nicole (Hunter) Martinez

- INSERT: Homeland

- Local, state, national, world news, sports and more

Read the Clinton Daily News in print or online at www.clintondailynews.com