Here's your preview of Wednesday's paper

- City thinks water issue is rectified

- Second part of property taxes due

- CPS gets favorable report from its finacial auditor

- Reds baseball falls to Woodward Boomers

- Full obituary for Christi Meacham Weidling

- INSERTS: Atwoods, Homeland

- Local, state, national, world news, sports and more

Read the Clinton Daily News in print or online at www.clintondailynews.com