Here's your preview of Wednesday's paper

- Fire suspect believes home was ‘haunted’

- Fire danger remains high

- Dr. Azuero finds perfect fit at Clinton Regional Hospital

- Clinton Reds baseball falls to the Irish

- Notice of death and services for Alfred Reece Whitecrow

- INSERTS: Elk Supply, Homeland

- Local, state, national, world news, sports and more

Read the Clinton Daily News in print or online at www.clintondailynews.com