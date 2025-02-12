Main headlines for the Wednesday CDN

Here's your preview of Wednesday's paper

- Growth is touted for schools

- Two Tulsa men face drug charges

- County Jr. Livestock Show to be split over the month

- Smart students perform well in various events

- Corn Bible has favorable matchup to open playoffs

- Arapaho-Butler basketball faces tough test to open playoffs

- Full obituary for Bruce Edward Spencer

- Notice of death for James William White Jr.

- INSERTS: Atwoods

- Local, state, national, world news, sports and more

Read the Clinton Daily News in print or online at www.clintondailynews.com