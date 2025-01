Here's your preview of Wednesday's paper

- Gun surplus put on hold by county

- Rotary Club set to host Chili Day

- Henderson returns to her roots

- Suspect accused of kicking officer

- Clinton Reds senior wrestler has plan for future

- Former Clintonite takes over powerhouse

- INSERTS: Homeland

- Local, state, national, world news, sports and more

Read the Clinton Daily News in print or online at www.clintondailynews.com