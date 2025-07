Here's your preview of Tuesday's CDN

- Fireworks in city limits still illegal

- Casino’s fireworks display is Thursday

- County commissioners prepare to focus on future roadwork

- Former soccer player looks to get into welding after college

- Full Obituary for Denver Everett Waltrip

- Notice of Death and Services for Thomas Dewayne Trout

- Local, state, national news, sports and more

Read the Clinton Daily News in print or online at www.clintondailynews.com