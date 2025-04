Here's your preview of Tuesday's CDN

- Jail sewage discussed by county leaders

- Arapaho-Butler gears up for banquet

- Mock interviews conducted at CHS

- Senior hitter eyes career in ag finances after college

- Obituary for Willie Lee Ford Sr., Kaylan Whittley Naranjo

- Notice of death for Claudia Higginbotham

- Local, state, national news, sports and more

Read the Clinton Daily News in print or online at www.clintondailynews.com