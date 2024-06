Here's your preview of Tuesday's CDN

- Mayoral race assured for Clinton

- Galloway talks about storm help

- FEMA offers county assistance

- No Wednesday paper due to Juneteenth

- Thompson earns All-American at national meet

- Clinton Reds baseball ends W’ford festival with win

- Full obituary for Rebecca Lynn Watkins

- Local, state, national, world news, sports and more

Read the Clinton Daily News in print or online at www.clintondailynews.com