Here's your preview of Tuesday's CDN

- Leaders talk about road upkeep

- Hammans, Johnson honored by CHS

- CHS grads to benefit from scholarship

- Red Tornadoes fall in soccer state title game

- Lee to retire as golf coach

- Notice of death and services for D. Duane Nicholas

- Local, state, national, world news, sports and more

Read the Clinton Daily News in print or online at www.clintondailynews.com