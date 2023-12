Here's a preview of Tuesday's CDN

- Bridge work big topic for county leaders

- Roush wins first place in statewide speech contest

- Large cast chosen for upcoming ‘Fiddler on the Roof’

- Clinton hoops drops final day of tournament

- Notice of death and services for Calvin Lee Oldcamp

- Local, state, national news, sports and more

Read the Clinton Daily News in print, online at www.clintondailynews.com or download the app