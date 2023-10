Here's a preview of Tuesday's CDN

- Goucher pleads out in CED 7 case

- Hill’s sponsors pet contest

- Clinton choir students earn marks

- CHS passes first test of district play

- CBA sees homecoming night spoiled

- Full obituary for Peggy Mannschreck

- Notice of death and services for Paul Handrahan

- Local, state, national news, sports and more

Read the Clinton Daily News in print, online at www.clintondailynews.com or download the app.