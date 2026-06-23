Main headlines for the Tuesday CDN

Here's your preview of Tuesday's paper

- County leaders set to close year

- Author details book’s journey

- H.O.S.T. Ministries to open up expanded soup kitchen

- Former Red Tornado running back finding his stride

- Full obituary for Lois Marlene Heinrichs, Joy Albert Hammans, Louise WhiteEagle, Julia Faye Shephard Hamblin

- Notice of death and services for Derk Vloedman

- Local, state, national news, sports and more

Read the Clinton Daily News in print or online at www.clintondailynews.com