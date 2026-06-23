Main headlines for the Tuesday CDN

Tuesday, June 23, 2026
Here's your preview of Tuesday's paper
- County leaders set to close year
- Author details book’s journey
- H.O.S.T. Ministries to open up expanded soup kitchen
- Former Red Tornado running back finding his stride
- Full obituary for Lois Marlene Heinrichs, Joy Albert Hammans, Louise WhiteEagle, Julia Faye Shephard Hamblin
- Notice of death and services for Derk Vloedman
- Local, state, national news, sports and more
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