Main headlines for the Tuesday CDN

Here's your preview of Tuesday's paper

- Dog perishes in trailer home fire

- Dr. Joel Kendall named official president of SWOSU

- Cemetery tour will retell tales of legends

- A-B’s Jubara named to Academic All-State team

- Senior baseball player looks to work on cars after school

- Full obituary for Dale Margaret Rogers, Erma Jean (Wallace) Brown, Ricky Ray Todd

- Local, state, national news, sports and more

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