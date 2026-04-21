Main headlines for the Tuesday CDN

Tuesday, April 21, 2026
Here's your preview of Tuesday's paper
- Dog perishes in trailer home fire
- Dr. Joel Kendall named official president of SWOSU
- Cemetery tour will retell tales of legends
- A-B’s Jubara named to Academic All-State team
- Senior baseball player looks to work on cars after school
- Full obituary for Dale Margaret Rogers, Erma Jean (Wallace) Brown, Ricky Ray Todd
- Local, state, national news, sports and more
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