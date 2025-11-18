Main headlines for the Tuesday CDN

Here's your preview of Tuesday's paper

- State awards REH license to hospital

- Weatherford PD investigates homicide

- Tank fire call answered

- Ashcraft honored by C&A Tribes at event

- Ammonia leak response efforts praised

- Clinton’s football season ends in Tuttle

- Smith wins final picks contest

- Full obituary for Judy Jean Walker

- Notice of death for Leona Mae Miller, Gail Ashcraft

- Local, state, national news, sports and more

Read the Clinton Daily News in print or online at www.clintondailynews.com