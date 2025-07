Here's your preview of Tuesday's paper

- Therapy dog to be used at county jail

- Protesters share reasons for display

- Bad pump closes pool for few days

- Recent grad looking to help people through struggles

- Former Red Tornado soccer player aims to heal

- Full obituary for Frank “Bug” Ford, Nick Widener, Yolanda Jean Goodblanket

- Local, state, national, world news, sports and more

Read the Clinton Daily News in print or online at www.clintondailynews.com