Here's your preview of Tuesday's paper

- CRH seeks to connect with community

- CMS Cheer Clinic hosted last week

- Commissioners OK big purchase

- Clinton falls to Weatherford in four innings

- Full obituary for Ross Danny Lau, Joyce Lee Bullcoming, Billy “Bill” Jennings, Larry Warren Glance

- Local, state, national, world news, sports and more

Read the Clinton Daily News in print or online at www.clintondailynews.com