Here's your preview of Tuesday's paper

- Truck theft victim given wild ride

- Elk City driver hits pedestrian

- Commissioners cover various items

- Clinton’s Howell earns Rubio Award at banquet

- Full obituary for Dana Lee West, Weldon Ray Sawatzky

- Notice of death and services for Teresa Jo Stephens, Barbara Faye Brunner

- Local, state, national, world news, sports and more

Read the Clinton Daily News in print or online at www.clintondailynews.com