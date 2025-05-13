Main headlines for the Tuesday CDN

Here's your preview of Tuesday's paper

- Visions shared for downtown Clinton

- Drowning claims young man

- Odds, ends talked at meeting

- Clinton track and field competes at state meet

- Clinton star wrestler signs to wrestle at next level

- Clinton boys’ soccer ends season in second round

- Arapaho-Butler baseball ends season in state tournament

- Full obituary for Lola Jean Koch

- Notice of death and services for Rev. David Gordon II, Sherry Marie Haywood

- Local, state, national, world news, sports and more

