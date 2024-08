Here's your preview of Tuesday's paper

- Chamber readies to host banquet

- Grant approved for Dist. 1

- Plumlee selected for hall of fame

- Red Tornadoes host Anadarko in scrimmage

- Clinton begins new cross country season with medals

- Full obituary for Robert Clarence Johnson

- Notice of death and services of death for Carlos Thomas Martinez

- Local, state, national, world news, sports and more

Read the Clinton Daily News in print or online at www.clintondailynews.com