Here's your preview for Tuesday's paper

- Ag teacher faces charges over trailer

- Commissioners accept new bids

- Schools host winter feed over break

- Sayre teen dies in Polaris crash

- Clinton boys finish fifth in Weatherford

- Notice of death and services of death for Michael Misner

- Local, state, national, world news, sports and more

Read the Clinton Daily News in print or online at www.clintondailynews.com