Here's your preview of Tuesday's paper

- County covers several bid proposals

- Incumbents file for school board

- Corn Bible seeking another state title

- Clinton hoops prepares for new season

- Full obituary for Curtis DeLain Reinke, Tino Mendez Rios Sr., Shirl (Butch) Landrum

- Local, State, national, world news, sports and more

Read the Clinton Daily News in print or online at www.clintondailynews.com