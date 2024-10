Here's your preview for Tuesday's paper

- Sheriff talks about voting safety ideas

- Georgia man dies in Dewey Co. crash

- Suspect faces theft charge

- Football senior looks to work on cars after college

- Notice of death and service of death for Almas Jamil Sami, Oliva Santoyo-Orozco, Raul C. Perez

- Local, state, national, world news, sports and more

Read the Clinton Daily News in print or online at www.clintondailynews.com