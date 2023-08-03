Main headlines for the Thursday edition

Here's a preview of Thursday's CDN

- REMINDER: FREE CONCERT FRIDAY NIGHT AT 7 P.M., MCLAIN ROGERS PARK

- Authority presents its staff wish list

- Council moves Glancy demo forward; talks trash

- House saved in early morning fire

- Meet CPS’ new teachers for the 2023-2024 school year

- Tentative ADM numbers revealed for schools

- Sign-ups begin for new flag football season

- Full obituary for Patty Sue Hileman and William H. Goodwin

- Local, state, national news, sports and more

Read the Clinton Daily News in print, online at www.clintondailynews.com or downlaod the app.