Main headlines for the Thursday Edition

Thursday, July 3, 2025
- HAPPY 4th OF JULY
- No paper Friday due to Fourth of July holiday
- Council starts plans to tackle sewer issues
- Search narrows down for assistant superintendent
- OSIDA merges with ODAA
- Sinor duo proves chops as best in state
- Former soccer player looking to start business after college
- Former Lady Reds golfer wants to help premature babies
- Notice of Death for Brian Clark, Linda Sue Pearson
