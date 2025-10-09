Main headlines for the Thursday CDN

Here's your preview of Thursday's paper

- Sewage settlement sought by City

- State completion of FAFSA soars

- Survivor stories requested

- Clinton football looks to battle Elk City

- Senior volleyball player to cherish bonds formed

- Full obituary for Vivian “Kaye” Randle, Lynn “Rocky” Schimmel

- Notice of death and services for Marian Tisdal, Ralph Lynn Wilson

- Local, state, national news, sports and more

Read the Clinton Daily News in print or online at www.clintondailynews.com