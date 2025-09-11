Main headlines for the Thursday CDN

Thursday, September 11, 2025
Here's your preview of Thursday's paper
- Ward 3 Clinton City Council Results
- Arapaho-Butler School Bond Results
- Adams set for Ward 3; A-B vote passes
- Chamber hosting ‘Final Lap’ event
- A-B Pre-K Play Nights established
- More fair results announced
- Red Tornadoes look to sting Yellowjackets
- Lady Indians softball takes down Cheyenne-Reydon
- Local, state, national news, sports and more
Read the Clinton Daily News in print or online at www.clintondailynews.com