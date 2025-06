Here's your preview of Thursday's paper

- Voters agree to amend hospital deal

- Clinton new home for Unclaimed Property Office

- Barista brews up future plans

- A-B softball player to play in All-State game

- Full obituary for Cecil Ray McKinney, Johnny William “John” Heidebrecht

- Local, state, national, world news, sports and more

Read the Clinton Daily News in print or online at www.clintondailynews.com