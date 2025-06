Here's your preview of Thursday's paper

- Council shows ‘grace’ to homeowner

- Meeting set to hire superintendent

- Former driver’s ed teacher sentenced

- Veterans’ stories requested

- Meacham settling in with Jayhawks track

- Overall fishing reported as being fair throughout Foss Lake

- Local, state, national, world news, sports and more

Read the Clinton Daily News in print or online at www.clintondailynews.com