Here's your preview of Thursday's paper

- Hospital sale again up to voters

- Measles show up in western OK

- WPLS ushers in new program

- Reality Check volunteers needed

- Two-way senior to remember time with Clinton fondly

- Notice of death for Bobby Ray Sanders

- Local, state, national, world news, sports and more

Read the Clinton Daily News in print or online at www.clintondailynews.com