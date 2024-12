Here's your preview of Thursday's paper

- Fleeing suspect runs from officer

- Concert to be hosted this weekend at Playhouse

- Corrected info listed for honorees

- Elk City woman dies in crash

- Clinton hoops splits with district foe Elk City

- Full obituary for Donald W. Schmidt

- Local, state, national, world news, sports and more

Read the Clinton Daily News in print or online at www.clintondailynews.com