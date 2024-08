Here's your preview of Thursday's paper

- CEDA updates continuing new projects

- CPSF clears money milestone

- Suspect being sought for alleged animal cruelty

- Red Tornadoes begin fall football practice

- Clinton softball shows progress in loss to Woodward

- Notice of death and services of death for Brenda Kay Eslin

- Local, state, national, world news, sports and more

Read the Clinton Daily News in print or online at www.clintondailynews.com