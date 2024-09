Here's your preview of Saturday's paper

- Motel sign to be taken down soon

- Voter registration deadline set

- CHS grad honored at OU game

- Auditions set up for play

- Arapaho-Butler sweeps district tourneys

- Full obituary for Helen June Bailey

- Notice of death and services of death for Dennis Glasscock

- Local, state, national, world news, sports and more

Read the Clinton Daily News in print or online at www.clintondailynews.com