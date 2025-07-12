Main headlines for the Saturday CDN

Saturday, July 12, 2025
Here's your preview of Saturday's paper
- Council gives approval for roof repairs
- Custer Co. first in foreign-owned land
- REDS 365 future in doubt
- Interns learning financial strategies
- Former Lady Red golfer looks to help kids after college
- Clinton’s Special Olympics team participates in summer games
- Full Obituary for James Duwayne Graybill, Sr.
- Local, state, national, world news, sports and more
Read the Clinton Daily News in print or online at www.clintondailynews.com