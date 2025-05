Here's your preview of Saturday's paper

- West OK Co-Op gets awarded grant

- Other agenda items covered by council

- Moms share their thoughts

- Red Tornado bruiser signs with Kilgore College

- Arapaho-Butler boys’ golf enters state as regional runner-up

- Local, state, national, world news, sports and more

Read the Clinton Daily News in print or online at www.clintondailynews.com