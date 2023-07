Here's your preview of Friday's CDN

- FREE CONCERT, TONIGHT AT 7PM, MCLAIN ROGERS PARK

- Organizers pleased with concert series

- CBA progressing in summer

- Benefits reverting to pre-COVID

- Gabbie Parsons ready to lead CHS volleyball

- Full obituary for Janice Lee Dupree

- Local, state, national news, sports and more

Read the Clinton Daily News in print, online at www.clintondailynews.com or download the app