Here's your preview of Friday's CDN

- Business lost, town rattled by explosion

- Mosburg offers unique experience

- SWODA hands out major grants

- New Nance Principal embraces ‘all families’ mindset

- Reds fall to Weatherford in ‘Conflict’

- Local, state, national, world news, sports and more

Read the Clinton Daily News in print or online at www.clintondailynews.com