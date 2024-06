Here's your preview of Friday's CDN

- United Fund to cease its operations

- Suspect found hiding in bathroom by police

- FEMA offering assistance

- Cousins go from rivals to assistant coaches

- Full obituary for James Harold Miller

- Notice of death and services for Rev. Buck Nicholson, Bill Robertson

- Local, state, national, world news, sports and more

Read the Clinton Daily News in print or online at www.clintondailynews.com