Main headlines for the Friday edition

Friday, May 17, 2024
Here's your preview of Friday's CDN
- CHS GRADUATION IS TONIGHT
- Hospital looking to add new program
- CPS awards bond bids
- Work Ready aims to help jobseekers
- McDow, Sperle selected as May honorees for CHS
- Area baseball players play in All-Star Game
- Clinton High School tennis fights through difficult season
- Notice of death and services for Jessie Chagolla
- Local, state, national, world news, sports and more
Read the Clinton Daily News in print or online at www.clintondailynews.com