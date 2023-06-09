Main headlines for the Friday edition

Friday, June 9, 2023
Here's your preview of Friday's CDN
- FREE CONCERT, Tonight at 7 p.m. McLain Rogers Park
- Delinquent properties on auction block
- Summer Playground underway
- CPS grads receive biliteracy seal
- Senior quickly bonds with new teammates
- Full obituary for Uralene Mary (Whitehead) Holzhauer, Joshua Allen Cooke
- Notice of death and services for Joseph R. Lunsford, Larry Joe Pointer
- Local, state, national news, sports and more
