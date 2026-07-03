Main headlines for the Friday CDN

Here's your preview of Friday's paper

- Happy Fourth of July!

- There will be no Saturday CDN due to the observance of Independence Day!

- What does America mean to you?

- Sawatzky talks about new goals

- City council stages special meeting to dole out funds

- Clinton hosts first all-women’s golf tornament

- Full obituary for Rodney Ray Neufeld, Kathy Ann Neufeld, David Ray Hinds

- Notice of death and services for Patrick Thomas Cornell

- Local, state, national news, sports and more

Read the Clinton Daily News in print or online at www.clintondailynews.com