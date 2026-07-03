Main headlines for the Friday CDN

Friday, July 3, 2026
Here's your preview of Friday's paper
- Happy Fourth of July!
- There will be no Saturday CDN due to the observance of Independence Day!
- What does America mean to you?
- Sawatzky talks about new goals
- City council stages special meeting to dole out funds
- Clinton hosts first all-women’s golf tornament
- Full obituary for Rodney Ray Neufeld, Kathy Ann Neufeld, David Ray Hinds
- Notice of death and services for Patrick Thomas Cornell
- Local, state, national news, sports and more
Read the Clinton Daily News in print or online at www.clintondailynews.com