Main headlines for the Friday CDN

Here's your preview of Friday's paper

- Delinquent taxes listed inside

- Local politics, sewer lines discussed

- CEDA director search narrows down

- Summer Reading gets underway

- Funds confirmed for spaceport

- Area baseball players participate in All-Star Games

- Full obituary for Floyd “Sonny” Wesley Webb II

- Notice of death and services for Jonathan Bartel, Paul Mitchell Huber

- Local, state, national news, sports and more

Read the Clinton Daily News in print or online at www.clintondailynews.com