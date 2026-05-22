Main headlines for the Friday CDN

Friday, May 22, 2026
Here's your preview of Friday's paper
- Delinquent taxes listed inside
- Local politics, sewer lines discussed
- CEDA director search narrows down
- Summer Reading gets underway
- Funds confirmed for spaceport
- Area baseball players participate in All-Star Games
- Full obituary for Floyd “Sonny” Wesley Webb II
- Notice of death and services for Jonathan Bartel, Paul Mitchell Huber
- Local, state, national news, sports and more
Read the Clinton Daily News in print or online at www.clintondailynews.com