Here's your preview of Friday's paper

- Hospital draws remainder of credit

- CEDA discusses tax incentives for businesses

- Schools take center stage at luncheon

- Clinton nearly completed with Hall of Fame

- Notice of death and services or death for Lesley Mural Kilgore, Paul David Booker, Patricia Anne Gardner, and Donnie Ray Richardson

- Local, state, national, world news, sports and more

Read the Clinton Daily News in print or online at www.clintondailynews.com