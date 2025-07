Here's your preview of Friday's paper

- $1.9 million in funding for airport

- Filing dates set for city council

- American Legion Post 41 marks installation of officers, leadership

- Riverside hosts successful couples tournament

- Designs for new OKC Thunder arena unveiled

- Notice of death and services for Delores LaRue Ingram, Franklin Oscar Chain

- Local, state, national news, sports and more

Read the Clinton Daily News in print or online at www.clintondailynews.com