Main headlines for the Friday CDN

Here's your preview of Friday's paper

- CHS seniors make large haul

- Finances covered at hospital meeting

- Mountain Park man dies in assault

- Senior intrigued with studying law as a career

- Overall fishing reported to be doing well at Foss Lake

- Full obituary for Clinton Lynn Ellis

- Notice of death and services for Luis C. Perez, Amos Malcom Beaver III, Dana West, Mildred Nelle Ruyle

- Local, state, national, world news, sports and more

Read the Clinton Daily News in print or online at www.clintondailynews.com