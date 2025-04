Here's your preview of Friday's paper

- Management agreement set for hospital

- Woman warns of scam

- Zybach, Rother selected as top Corn Bible students

- Lee is appointed to post

- Clinton’s Adams signs with West Texas A&M

- Clinton boys’ golf finishes eighth in Elk City

- Full obituary for Pamela S. Roush

- Local, state, national, world news, sports and more

Read the Clinton Daily News in print or online at www.clintondailynews.com