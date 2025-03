Here's your preview of Friday's paper

- Judges are vying for new appointments

- Warrant out for suspect

- Talk of new docs at CRH

- Former Lady Indian receives conference award

- Most fishing reported to be doing well at Foss

- Notice of death for Dennis Lee Hammon, William Boyd Pendergrass

- Local, state, national, world news, sports and more

Read the Clinton Daily News in print or online at www.clintondailynews.com