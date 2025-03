Here's your preview of Friday's paper

- Wicked winds wreak havoc in town

- Benefit run set for Carpenter

- Council mows through topics

- Clinton wrestlers earn recognition for season

- Bass, Striped hybrids running well at Foss Lake

- Full obituary for Harvey “Dick” Sawatzky

- Local, state, national, world news, sports and more

Read the Clinton Daily News in print or online at www.clintondailynews.com